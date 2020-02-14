Quick links

Arsenal

'Useless' - Some Arsenal fans want to get 28-year-old 'out the club'

Brian Heffernan
Alexandre Lacazette reacts during training session at Birds Nest on July 21, 2017 in Beijing, China.
An image posted by the club has made these Arsenal fans slate Alexandre Lacazette.

Alexandre Lacazette of Arsenal during Arabian Adventures Desert Safari with Emirates on February 10, 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Arsenal posted an image of Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Ian Wright standing next to each other, with the caption "Coming soon..."

However, the picture caused these fans to want Lacazette to leave the Gunners.

So far this season, the Frenchman has scored just five goals in 18 matches, which when compared to Aubameyang's 14 goals - isn't a great look for the striker.

The Gabon forward is currently the clubs top goalscorer, so to compare an out of form Lacazette to him is maybe a little bit unfair.

 

Both strikers are relatively inactive during Premier League matches, Aubameyang is currently averaging just one shot on target each game, whereas the Frenchman is averaging 0.9 per match.

It's also important to remember that the Gabon international has started much more games than the 28-year-old, starting 23 compared to Lacazette's 15.

Alexandre Lacazette of Arsenal during the Arsenal Training Session on February 08, 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

These Gooners seemed pretty adamant that they wanted the French centre-forward to leave the club, some even suggested that a current Wright would score more goals than the 28-year-old.

Aubamenyang's contract runs out in the summer of next year and Lacazette's runs out a year after that, so both men could do with new deals - if they're in Mikel Arteta's plans of course. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Alexandre Lacazette, Matteo Guendouzi, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Nicolas Pepe of Arsenal pose during their Arabian Adventures Desert Safari with Emirates on February 10, 2020 in Dubai,...

