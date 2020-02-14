'Useless' - Some Arsenal fans want to get 28-year-old 'out the club'

An image posted by the club has made these Arsenal fans slate Alexandre Lacazette.

Arsenal posted an image of Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Ian Wright standing next to each other, with the caption "Coming soon..."

However, the picture caused these fans to want Lacazette to leave the Gunners.

So far this season, the Frenchman has scored just five goals in 18 matches, which when compared to Aubameyang's 14 goals - isn't a great look for the striker.

The Gabon forward is currently the clubs top goalscorer, so to compare an out of form Lacazette to him is maybe a little bit unfair.

Both strikers are relatively inactive during Premier League matches, Aubameyang is currently averaging just one shot on target each game, whereas the Frenchman is averaging 0.9 per match.

It's also important to remember that the Gabon international has started much more games than the 28-year-old, starting 23 compared to Lacazette's 15.

These Gooners seemed pretty adamant that they wanted the French centre-forward to leave the club, some even suggested that a current Wright would score more goals than the 28-year-old.

Aubamenyang's contract runs out in the summer of next year and Lacazette's runs out a year after that, so both men could do with new deals - if they're in Mikel Arteta's plans of course.

Coming soon...



Laca x Wrighty x Auba pic.twitter.com/d1gu7eM666 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) February 13, 2020

don’t include laca with them — ³⁵ (@afcharv) February 13, 2020

Don’t care because Lacazette is there — Josh (@afchld) February 13, 2020

Get Laca out the club — gazza (@gazza18628329) February 13, 2020

I would rather buy a tray of eggs instead of the two. Useless! — zeus pikin (@zacnatili) February 14, 2020

Video of Auba signing the contract and Laca cheering him on please — New balls please (@amyampaire) February 13, 2020

Wright will score a goal for arsenal before Laca does — Biopharma-moat (@BioPharmaMoat) February 13, 2020