Tottenham fans react to potentially signing Manchester United ace

Tottenham Hotspur are being linked with the Manchester United goalkeeper.

Tottenham Hotspur fans on Twitter aren't buying the rumour about Dean Henderson.

According to The Mail, Spurs have earmarked the Manchester United-owned goalkeeper as a potential signing this summer.

Thing is, The Mail claims that Tottenham view him as a back-up to Hugo Lloris, but Henderson's form on loan at Sheffield United this season indicates that he has a bright future in the game.

The 22-year-old is rapidly proving himself as a fine Premier League goalkeeper, and fans of the North London club don't believe it makes sense for him to join Jose Mourinho's side and sit as a back-up option to Lloris.

Here's their reaction on social media:

Back up



— FPL MonkeyWolf (@FPLMonkeyWolf) February 13, 2020

No chance he’d want to come and be Loris’ backup especially if they qualify for european football — Ethan (@ethan_thfc) February 13, 2020

Could be a successor to Hugo but no way is he coming to us to sit on the bench. — Martin (@martmyte) February 13, 2020

He wont come — young_daif (@young_daif) February 14, 2020

This kid is a number 1. He’s better than Lloris. — Coys&Cans (@COYSCANS) February 14, 2020

Back up?? — Jason McDonald (@jasonmc72) February 14, 2020

Must be a joke loool — Mourinho Disciple (@MouTheTactician) February 13, 2020

Does this have legs? In a word, no.

Henderson has proven over the past 18 months in Sheffield that he's a top, top goalkeeper and it makes virtually no sense for the Red Devils to weaken themselves and strengthen Tottenham, a rival, by offloading him.

At 22, he is only going to get so much better and, as one supporter pointed out, there is an argument that he's already better than Lloris.

The Spurs veteran is a good keeper and has a World Cup winner's medal to prove it, but he's had an error prone last couple of years.