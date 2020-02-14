Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham fans react to potentially signing Manchester United ace

Shane Callaghan
Sheffield United's Dean Henderson celebrates after John Lundstram scored his side's second goal during the Premier League match between Sheffield United and Burnley FC at Bramall Lane on...
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur are being linked with the Manchester United goalkeeper.

Dean Henderson of England reacts during the 2019 UEFA U-21 Group C match between England and Romania at Dino Manuzzi Stadium on June 21, 2019 in Cesena, Italy.

Tottenham Hotspur fans on Twitter aren't buying the rumour about Dean Henderson.

According to The Mail, Spurs have earmarked the Manchester United-owned goalkeeper as a potential signing this summer.

Thing is, The Mail claims that Tottenham view him as a back-up to Hugo Lloris, but Henderson's form on loan at Sheffield United this season indicates that he has a bright future in the game.

The 22-year-old is rapidly proving himself as a fine Premier League goalkeeper, and fans of the North London club don't believe it makes sense for him to join Jose Mourinho's side and sit as a back-up option to Lloris.

 

Here's their reaction on social media:

Does this have legs? In a word, no.

Henderson has proven over the past 18 months in Sheffield that he's a top, top goalkeeper and it makes virtually no sense for the Red Devils to weaken themselves and strengthen Tottenham, a rival, by offloading him.

At 22, he is only going to get so much better and, as one supporter pointed out, there is an argument that he's already better than Lloris.

The Spurs veteran is a good keeper and has a World Cup winner's medal to prove it, but he's had an error prone last couple of years.

Dean Henderson of Sheffield United celebrates following his team's victory in the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Sheffield United at Selhurst Park on February 01, 2020 in...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch