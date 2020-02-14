Sky Sports pundit makes Leeds prediction ahead of clash with 'strange side'

Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United will host Lee Johnson's Bristol City at Elland Road this weekend.

Sky Sports pundit Phil Thompson has issued his prediction for Leeds United's upcoming Championship meeting with Bristol City at Elland Road (Sky Sports).

Marcelo Bielsa's second-placed side will be hosting the Robins - seventh in the table - after the Yorkshire side picked up a point in their midweek trip to Brentford.

Leeds were first to concede in that game when Kiko Casilla misread a backpass by Liam Cooper, the ball running under his foot, which allowed Said Benrahma to score.

Cooper, however, went on to claim Leeds' equaliser in the 38th minute, rifling home after Brentford stopper David Raya failed to deal with a corner, and in the end, the spoils were shared.

City, meanwhile, won their fifth game in six last time out, beating Derby 3-2 at Ashton Gate to go level on points with sixth-placed Preston.

Nonetheless, Thompson has tipped the Elland Road side to claim a 2-1 win against Lee Johnson's charges on Saturday.

"It was always going to be a tricky one at Brentford," Thompson wrote on Sky Sports. "Not only did Leeds get a point, it was a big confidence booster. They had chances to win it, as well as seeing a lot of the ball, but coming through that unscathed will have done them some good.

"Bristol City are a strange side. They have been on a run as of late but do show some inconsistencies, like the loss at home to Birmingham. It will be a big game, but I am expecting Leeds to kick on. They will be feeling good after the Brentford game."

Leeds have won five and drawn one of their last six competitive meetings with Bristol City (11v11).