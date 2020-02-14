‘They're switching positions’: Some Leeds fans react to Marcelo Bielsa’s team selection

Kiko Casilla and Patrick Bamford will play for Leeds United this weekend, says Marcelo Bielsa.

Leeds United fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to comments from head coach Marcelo Bielsa on goalkeeper Kiko Casilla and striker Patrick Bamford.

Bielsa has said that both Casilla and Bamford will start for Leeds in their Championship game against Bristol City at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon.

The Spanish goalkeeper has made some costly mistakes in recent weeks, including against Brentford and Nottingham Forest in the last two games.

As for Bamford, the former Chelsea and Nottingham Forest striker has missed a lot of chances and needs to be more clinical with his finishing.

Bielsa told Leeds Live: “Casilla is going to play and Bamford as well.”

Leeds fans have given their take on Bielsa’s decision on the duo, and below are some of the best comments on Twitter:

First time I’ve ever doubted Bielsa is over this blind, unwavering, hard to justify loyalty to his underperforming & costly GK — Pete (@35Pete3) February 13, 2020

It’d probably taking something massive, like a big error in a play off semi final or something, before Bielsa realises that Casilla is a passenger in this team (a very error prone and expensive passenger) — Pete (@35Pete3) February 13, 2020

How many more points is he gonna cost us before something gets done — hayley (@hayleydarbeyy) February 13, 2020

His stubbornness is going to cost us... — Ryan (@RyanHLUFC) February 13, 2020

Bamford at the back Kiko in attack. — Angry Kalvin. (@Leeds______) February 13, 2020

I know he feels like he is being loyal to Kiko, but he isn't helping him, it puts a lot on him. I'm starting to feel bad for him because he is not intentionally out to make mistakes. Just needs a break from the firing line. After Arsenal, he should had a couple games out. — Jay Sharked (@JaySharked) February 13, 2020

Casilla is always creating goal scoring opportunities and Bamford always keeps it out the net. Seems sensible — Oliver Driver (@OliverDriver20) February 13, 2020

Not a good message to send out really is it...constantly under perform but don’t worry you won’t be dropped. — carl smith (@carlsmith_88) February 13, 2020

Back to winning ways

Leeds have not been playing well in recent weeks and their results have been hugely disappointing, and the Whites simply have to return to winning ways in the Championship this weekend.

City are just outside the playoffs, and they will not be easy to beat even at Elland Road, and the Whites have to be on top of their game.