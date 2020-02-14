Quick links

‘They're switching positions’: Some Leeds fans react to Marcelo Bielsa’s team selection

Leeds Manager Marcelo Bielsa watches the match during the Sky Bet Championship match between Brentford and Leeds United at Griffin Park on February 11, 2020 in Brentford, England.
Kiko Casilla and Patrick Bamford will play for Leeds United this weekend, says Marcelo Bielsa.

Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa during the Sky Bet Championship match between Brentford and Leeds United at Griffin Park, London on Tuesday 11th February 2020.

Leeds United fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to comments from head coach Marcelo Bielsa on goalkeeper Kiko Casilla and striker Patrick Bamford.

Bielsa has said that both Casilla and Bamford will start for Leeds in their Championship game against Bristol City at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon.

The Spanish goalkeeper has made some costly mistakes in recent weeks, including against Brentford and Nottingham Forest in the last two games.

 

As for Bamford, the former Chelsea and Nottingham Forest striker has missed a lot of chances and needs to be more clinical with his finishing.

Bielsa told Leeds Live: “Casilla is going to play and Bamford as well.”

Leeds fans have given their take on Bielsa’s decision on the duo, and below are some of the best comments on Twitter:

Patrick Bamford of Leeds during the Sky Bet Championship match between Brentford and Leeds United at Griffin Park on February 11, 2020 in Brentford, England.

 

Back to winning ways

Leeds have not been playing well in recent weeks and their results have been hugely disappointing, and the Whites simply have to return to winning ways in the Championship this weekend.

City are just outside the playoffs, and they will not be easy to beat even at Elland Road, and the Whites have to be on top of their game.

Kiko Casilla of Leeds during the Sky Bet Championship match between Brentford and Leeds United at Griffin Park on February 11, 2020 in Brentford, England.

