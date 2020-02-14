Quick links

Player claims Arsenal have asked him about £60m teammate reportedly wanted by Liverpool

Subhankar Mondal
Arsenal and Liverpool have been linked with Samuel Chukwueze.

Santi Cazorla has told Marca that Arsenal have asked him about his Villarreal teammate and reported Liverpool target Samuel Chukwueze.

A report in The Daily Mail earlier this week claimed that Liverpool are among the clubs interested in signing Chukwueze from Villarreal in the summer transfer window.

It was reported that Chelsea and Manchester City are also considering moves for the 20-year-old winger, who is valued at £60 million by the Yellow Submarine.

Former Arsenal star Cazorla plays with the Nigeria international for Villarreal, and he has said that the Gunners have called him about the youngster.

 

Cazorla has also stated that Arsenal have asked him about his teammate and 23-year-old central defender Pau Torres.

Cazorla told Marca, as translated by Goal.com, when asked if he has had calls from Arsenal: “Yes, friends from Arsenal especially. They ask me about them and think they can make the jump to the Premiership tomorrow.

“It’s good that great teams are interested in young players from Villarreal, but for the moment I tell them to leave them alone here.

“They still have to take steps forward. They both have a great personality, and their feet are on the ground.”

Stats

According to WhoScored, Chukwueze has made 13 starts and nine substitute appearances in La Liga for Villarreal so far this season, scoring three goals and providing one assist in the process.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the Nigerian made 19 starts and seven substitute appearances in the league for the Yellow Submarine, scoring five goals and providing two assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

