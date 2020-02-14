Quick links

'Yessss', 'top man': Some Sunderland fans react to update shared by club

Players surround Lynden Gooch of Sunderland after he scores the first goal during the Sky Bet League One match between Milton Keynes Dons and Sunderland at Stadium MK on January 18, 2020...
Sunderland winger Lynden Gooch has won January's League One Goal of the Month award.

A number of Sunderland fans have been praising Lynden Gooch on Twitter after the Black Cats winger won the League One Goal of the Month award for January.

Sunderland headed to MK Dons on 18 January and, with the game entering its latter stages, the scores remained level at 0-0, the Black Cats desperately searching for a winner.

In the 79th minute, Gooch let rip with a superb left-footed effort from range to give the visitors the lead and ultimately all three points.

 

 

The American's curling strike - the outcome of which also went towards Phil Parkinson winning Manager of the Month - received 62 percent of the votes (Chronicle Live) and so he picked up the GOTM award.

Sunderland's Twitter feed proudly showed off Gooch and his award, and some of the Stadium of Light faithful joined in to congratulate the 24-year-old:

Gooch has made 24 league appearances for Sunderland this season, scoring 10 goals and registering one assist (Transfermarkt).

Overall, the United States international, who has come through the ranks at the Stadium of Light, has 19 goals and 15 assists in 116 appearances (Transfermarkt).

