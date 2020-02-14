'Yessss', 'top man': Some Sunderland fans react to update shared by club

Sunderland winger Lynden Gooch has won January's League One Goal of the Month award.

A number of Sunderland fans have been praising Lynden Gooch on Twitter after the Black Cats winger won the League One Goal of the Month award for January.

Sunderland headed to MK Dons on 18 January and, with the game entering its latter stages, the scores remained level at 0-0, the Black Cats desperately searching for a winner.

In the 79th minute, Gooch let rip with a superb left-footed effort from range to give the visitors the lead and ultimately all three points.

The American's curling strike - the outcome of which also went towards Phil Parkinson winning Manager of the Month - received 62 percent of the votes (Chronicle Live) and so he picked up the GOTM award.

Sunderland's Twitter feed proudly showed off Gooch and his award, and some of the Stadium of Light faithful joined in to congratulate the 24-year-old:

Player of the month next — Dan (@Blackie1973_) February 14, 2020

Congratulations Lynden, fully deserved — George (@SAFCGeorge6) February 14, 2020

Congrats goochy⚪️⚪️ — HAWAY THE LADS (@Declanprice12) February 14, 2020

Well deserved was there that day and it was such a rocket no one saw it go in till the back of the net moved .

Then we all went wild with excitement.

Well done lynden gooch and keep it up — lee ferdinando (@dumboVI) February 14, 2020

YESSSS! — Nikki Jude (@NikkiJude) February 14, 2020

Top man get in!!#thebest — Geoff Mealing (@GeoffGsm) February 14, 2020

Well done Lynden that was a easy goal tho — Bob Murray (@bobmurray1956) February 14, 2020

Congratulations well deserved — Clayton Lumsdon (@lumsdon_clayton) February 14, 2020

Gooch has made 24 league appearances for Sunderland this season, scoring 10 goals and registering one assist (Transfermarkt).

Overall, the United States international, who has come through the ranks at the Stadium of Light, has 19 goals and 15 assists in 116 appearances (Transfermarkt).