Steven Bergwijn shares what Jose Mourinho said to him after his Spurs debut

Jose Mourinho's Spurs brought Steven Bergwijn to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the January transfer window.

Tottenham Hotspur winger Steven Bergwijn has shared what Jose Mourinho said to him after his impressive Spurs debut, in conversation with Sky Sports News.

The 22-year-old joined Tottenham on 29 January from Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven for a reported £27million fee (BBC Sport) on a contract until the summer of 2025.

Bergwijn's Spurs debut came on 2 February against Manchester City and it could hardly have gone any better as he opened the scoring for his new side with a stunning volley en route to a 2-0 win.

It meant Tottenham could go into their winter break on a high note, climbing into fifth place with all teams having played 25 games, though they will now be looking to return there with their game in hand on Sheffield United.

Ahead of their Premier League return to action at Aston Villa this Sunday, Bergwijn reflected on his journey to Tottenham and his thoughts on the club - as well as his memorable first match and his manager's words to him.

"After my debut, the manager spoke to everybody, of course he was happy for me, but he was happy we got the three points and the win - he told me to just play," Bergwijn told Sky Sports News. "He's worked with a lot of big players so he knows what he's doing!"

Bergwijn, capped nine times for the Netherlands, played 16 times for PSV in the Eredivisie this season, scoring five goals, and left the club with 31 goals in 146 appearances, plus three Eredivisie titles and two domestic super cup medals.