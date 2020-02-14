Tails’ Sonic the Hedgehog arrival explained - movie sequel is absolutely essential!

Although expectations were slim at first, Sonic the Hedgehog has proven to be a delightful time at the movies.

Sonic the Hedgehog has sped into cinemas and Tails fans won't be disappointed...

Well, that was a nice surprise!

We're all fairly used to seeing cinematic adaptations, with studios translating a range of properties to the big screen from video to board games.

However, when the first trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog arrived, there was total uproar. The classic sega character is so iconic and means a lot to so many, so when they decided to shrink the hedgehog's eyes and stretch out his legs, the design was blasted by fans as creepy and unrecognisable.

Knowing they would've had a riot on their hands -well, not a riot... just not very good box-office returns - they went back to the drawing board and redesigned it accordingly.

Jeff Fowler's film is now in cinemas, with Ben Schwartz voicing sonic and Jim Carrey hilariously bringing Dr. Robotnik to life.

They're both great, but what would a Sonic film be without Tails dropping by?

ON THE RISE! Who is Call the Midwife's Daniel Laurie?

Sonic the Hedgehog movie: Tails

*WARNING: SPOILERS*

Sonic the Hedgehog sees Tails make an appearance in a crucial post-credits sequence.

The titular protagonist's sidekick - Miles "Tails" Prower - shows up mid-credits and teases a potential sequel. In the scene, we see the character race onto the screen from another dimension and appear in a forest. He immediately appears concerned and his search for Sonic to deliver some imperative news becomes clear.

Tails swiftly says: “If these readings are accurate, he’s here, I’ve found him.” He then proceeds to look at a gadget on his wrist and utters: “I just hope I’m not too late." He then speeds off into the distance towards Emerald Hills.

It isn't addressed what he's worried about, which fuels a sense of mystery and intrigue in terms of a sequel. We know that Dr. Robotnik is likely to escape, as the film's ending strongly suggests, so perhaps the clip afterwards with Tails confirms he's broken free.

On the whole, if a sequel is given the go-ahead, we know that Tails will feature prominently alongside Sonic, which means the emergence of even more amazing characters is possible. Rather than Sonic discovering the mission ahead, it will surely be Tails who brings it to his attention at the start of the film, so the first act has been set up nicely already.

STAR-STUDDED: Shakespeare & Hathaway Season 3 guest stars

Audiences talk Sonic the Hedgehog post-credits scene

As you'd expect, Sonic the Hedgehog audiences have taken to Twitter to offer a variety of reactions to the post-credits surprise.

Some are over the moon, others neutral and so on. Of course, it depends how much of a Sonic fan you are... to those that have grown up with it and remain incredibly nostalgic, seeing Tails is a pretty big deal.

Check out a selection of tweets:

HIT THE LIGHTS! Who stars in the Kenco advert?

#SonictheHedgehog is a lot of fun, I really want to see a sequel. I was a bit too excited with the after credits that featured @VOColleen https://t.co/2qRkJ8xzPV — Jason Stettner (@Skycaptin5) February 14, 2020

I just watched #sonicthehedgehog ! It was good! A joy from start to finish! It wasn't anything special and definitely had flaws but also wasn't bad. It was just a kid's movie, y'know! Really happy to see sonic on the big screen tho and that post credits scene OH MY GOD — ΞTHΛN (@ItsJaccson) February 14, 2020

There is a post-credits scene in the new Sonic the Hedgehog movie that people in my theater (a press screening) literally cheered for. You can guess what/who it is. <3 — Ben Gilbert (@RealBenGilbert) February 13, 2020

Movie was fire make sure you watch the post credits scene!! I hope we see Maria, and something leading to Sonic vs The Ultimate Lifeform in the sequel #SonictheHedgehog pic.twitter.com/CZVXsOMdTS — Blando Bangz (@SoloCued) February 14, 2020

The post credits scene in Sonic the Hedgehog IS fantastic, don't get me wrong

Big great

But it's absolutely nothing to freak out over, I saw alot of people online actually losing it, meanwhile my entire theatre was just "haha neato" — Dr. Kawashima (@Dr_Kawashima) February 14, 2020

Loved the #SonictheHedgehog movie! My theater’s crowd also seemed to enjoy it with their cheering at the very last scene after the mid credits. Jim Carrey was awesome! Such a nice surprise and pleasant evening to share with my nephews. — Señor Budd (@SenorBudd) February 14, 2020

Tails is voiced in the film by the wonderful Colleen O'Shaughnessey.

The 48-year-old American voice actress was a superb choice to help bring Tails to the screen, which makes a sequel feel even more essential!

She has voiced so many characters but is perhaps best known for Sora Takenouchi in the Digimon anime. Superhero fans may also be familiar with her work voicing Wasp in The Avengers: Earth's Mightiest Heroes.

SEE ALSO: Sonic invades iconic landmarks on Snapchat

Interestingly, she has voiced Tails on numerous occasions prior to the film in such video games as Team Sonic Racing, as well as TV shows like Sonic Boom. With this in mind, casting her for the big screen adaptation really was a no-brainer.

In other news, check out our review for Netflix hit Uncut Gems.