Some Liverpool fans want Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne signed

Some Liverpool fans want Kevin De Bruyne from Manchester City.

Liverpool fans have urged the club to make a move for Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne following the Champions League ban on the defending Premier League champions.

As reported by BBC Sport this evening, City - who have won the Premier League title for the past two seasons - have been banned from all European club competitions in 2020-21 and 2021-22 after being found to have committed serious breaches of UEFA’s club licensing and financial fair play regulations.

The Citizens have also been fined €30 million (£25 million), and the decision is subject to appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

City will appeal against the decision to ban them, and it remains to be seen what the final outcome is.

Some Liverpool fans have urged the club to put in a bid for City star De Bruyne in the summer transfer window following the UEFA ban on their Premier League rivals.

De Bruyne is a world-class football and is one of the best midfielders on the planet.

The 28-year-old Belgium international has been at City since 2015 when he joined from Wolfsburg for a transfer fee reported by BBC Sport to be worth £55 million, and has won the league title with the Citizens twice.

60 mil for KDB. Get it done @LFC @ManCity. Thanks — Lightning Pillar (@iKingcoRey) February 14, 2020

kdb is best..if he is available u have to go for him.. won't have though — Meet Rajani (@Rajani_Meet) February 14, 2020

Bid for KDB now @LFC — Sam Lee (@samlee1428) February 14, 2020

Now go out and sign KDB @LFC — 6 (@kop6_) February 14, 2020

Hendo KDB double pivot next season — Emi Buendia and 1024 others (@LfcKrix) February 14, 2020