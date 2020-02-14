Some Liverpool fans want Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne signed

Quick links

Son Heung-min of Tottenham Hotspur and Kevin De Bruyne of Manchester City during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Some Liverpool fans want Kevin De Bruyne from Manchester City.

Kevin De Bruyne of Manchester City during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on February 02, 2020 in London, United...

Liverpool fans have urged the club to make a move for Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne following the Champions League ban on the defending Premier League champions.

As reported by BBC Sport this evening, City - who have won the Premier League title for the past two seasons - have been banned from all European club competitions in 2020-21 and 2021-22 after being found to have committed serious breaches of UEFA’s club licensing and financial fair play regulations.

The Citizens have also been fined €30 million (£25 million), and the decision is subject to appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

 

City will appeal against the decision to ban them, and it remains to be seen what the final outcome is.

Some Liverpool fans have urged the club to put in a bid for City star De Bruyne in the summer transfer window following the UEFA ban on their Premier League rivals.

De Bruyne is a world-class football and is one of the best midfielders on the planet.

The 28-year-old Belgium international has been at City since 2015 when he joined from Wolfsburg for a transfer fee reported by BBC Sport to be worth £55 million, and has won the league title with the Citizens twice.

Kevin de Bruyne of Manchester City takes on Steven Bergwijn of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium...

Kevin De Bruyne of Manchester City during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on February 02, 2020 in London, United...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

