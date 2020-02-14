Reported Hammers target Oussama Idrissi's stats versus Felipe Anderson

Should West Ham go all out for the Moroccan international in the summer?

According to a report from Calcio Mercato, West Ham are among a number of clubs interested in signing AZ Alkmaar's Oussama Idrissi in the summer.

The Hammers are in a spot of bother in the Premier League at the moment but that hasn't stopped them from readying their plans for the summer transfer window.

AZ Alkmaar star Idrissi has shone in the Eredivisie this season and is being courted by West Ham who are looking to get him ahead of fellow rivals Leicester City and Everton.

A left-winger by trade, Idrissi will compete with Hammers star Felipe Anderson should he come in but how does their stats fare against each other?

Anderson has played 18 games in the league this season and has a goal and four assists to his name. The former Lazio man averages three successful dribbles and 1.3 key passes per game.

His average passing accuracy in his own half is 87% but that number drops down to 74% on the other side of the pitch. Anderson loses the ball 15.1 times per game and is fouled by the opposition once per 90 minutes. (SofaScore)

Idrissi, on the other hand, has played 21 times in the league and has scored 12 goals while providing two assists. The Moroccan also averages 3.7 successful dribbles and 1.9 key passes per game which is hugely impressive.

The 23-year-old's passing accuracy in his own half is 90% while it drops down to 77% in the opposition half. Idrissi is dispossessed 14.9 times every game and is wins 1.3 fouls every game. (SofaScore)

If stats are anything to go by, Idrissi is far superior to the West Ham man but the Premier League is a completely different ball game compared to the Eredivisie.

However, Idrissi is definitely one that West Ham should consider bringing in which would then give Moyes the opportunity of playing Anderson centrally where he will have a bigger impact in games.