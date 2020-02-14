Lucas Digne explains why Carlo Ancelotti is important to Everton

Everton's Frenchman explained why his manager is really important for the club.

Everton's Lucas Digne spoke to the club's official website about his manager Carlo Ancelotti and why his influence is so important to the club.

The Toffees have turned their season around since appointing the Italian and are now seventh in the league table. Everton have a massive chance of making it into Europe this term and Ancelotti's appointment is one of the biggest reasons why.

Lucas Digne spoke about his new manager's influence since arriving at the club and explained why he is important for the players.

He said: "We have a manager who has won a lot of trophies in his career and he has this mentality. He is a winner. He can help us a lot because he has a lot of experience and he can give a lot of advice."

"He is very cool and very calm. He is close to the players and he wants to speak with everybody, to have a closer relationship with everybody, and he is really important," he said.

Almost 20 trophies across Europe's top five leagues shows exactly what Ancelotti brings to the table and the players certainly seem to be enjoying their time under him.

Everton still have a lot to improve on but the early signs are good. Toffees fans have taken into the Italian's philosophy and are in awe of the team's recent performances.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has become a force for the Toffees upfront while fringe players like Theo Walcott are also stepping up their game in recent weeks.

If Everton keep this up till the end of the season, they will return to the Europa League next season and that would be a remarkable achievement considering that they were in the bottom four at the start of December.