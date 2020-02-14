Manager admits he was 'desperate' to sign 'amazing' Sunderland man last month

Sunderland striker Will Grigg was open to leaving the Stadium of Light during the January transfer window.

Shrewsbury Town boss Sam Ricketts claims that the Stadium of Light ace "wanted" to join his side, who in turn were "desperate" to snap him up, but they couldn't get the deal over the line, according to the Shropshire Star.

In addition, Ricketts believes that "three quarters of the league" wanting him would be an understatement, but is not optimistic about whether the opportunity to move for him will arise again in the summer.

During the January transfer window, Parkinson admitted that the Black Cats had received enquiries for Will Grigg, and did not rule out the prospect of the striker leaving the Stadium of Light before the window shut (Chronicle Live).

However, the League One Manager of the Month did also state at the time that Grigg "is happy to stay here and fight for his place and make a contribution" and, with the window now closed, that's what the player will aim to do.

"We were the ones he wanted to come to, but unfortunately we couldn't get it done," Ricketts told the Shropshire Star. "I don't know if the opportunity will be gone in the summer but we'll see.

"That would've been a statement of intent and player of undoubted quality who I regard as the best in the league... when someone like Will becomes available it's a no-brainer. He was somebody I was desperate to do (sign) as well as others. We wanted to take that next step and go again."

Ricketts also said: "Will in my view is probably the best forward in the league. He's not playing at Sunderland at the minute but if you go back over the history, the sides he's played for and been promoted for, it would've been an amazing signing."

Grigg is contracted to Sunderland until the summer of 2022 (Transfermarkt).