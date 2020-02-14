What happened to Rubén Zuno Arce after Narcos: Mexico? Where is the cartel member now?

Netflix's Narcos: Mexico has returned for its long-awaited second season.

The popularity of Netflix's Narcos series was hugely surprising when the show first hit the streaming service back in 2015.

The story of Pablo Escobar and his Colombian drug empire captivated audiences and spawned a second and third season as well as an entire spin-off show with Narcos: Mexico, the first season of which arrived in December 2018.

Now, in February 2020, the long-awaited second season has finally arrived and after DEA agent Kiki Camarena was tortured and killed in season 1, the net is closing around the Guadalajara Cartel and some of its key members, including one Rubén Zuno Acre.

Narcos: Mexico season 2

Narcos: Mexico season 2 arrived on Netflix on February 13th, 2020 and continues the story of Félix Gallardo as looks to build the Guadalajara cartel into a drug-dealing empire while the DEA attempts to keep that from happening and bring down the tyrannical drug lord.

The very last episode of season 1 saw actor Scoot McNairy, who had been the show's narrator, revealed as Walt Breslin, a DEA agent now tasked with bringing down Félix and his ever-expanding cartel.

Season 2 offers up plenty more thrills as the DEA unearth more about the Guadalajara Cartel and its overlord.

Rubén Zuno Arce in Narcos: Mexico

We first met Rubén Zuno Arce (Zuno) back in season 1 of the Mexico-based spin-off where he is played by Bolivian actor Milton Cortés.

Zuno acts as a middle man between the cartel and the Mexican government where his uncle, the mysterious Mr X, works and helps to get the cartel immunity from the law.

In season 1, DEA agent Kiki Camarena is on a cat and mouse hunt for Guadalajara Cartel boss Félix Gallardo and ends up getting captured, after which he is tortured and killed.

After Kiki is captured, he is kept in Zuno's house and therefore, Zuno is treated as a top target by the DEA in their hunt for Gallardo and the Guadalajara Cartel.

What happened to Rubén Zuno Arce after Narcos: Mexico?

Episode 3 of the new Narcos: Mexico season is titled Rubén Zuno Arce and sees the DEA go full-on heist mode as they lure Zuno out from safety and end up capturing him, hoping to use him for information on the cartel and to seek justice for Kiki Camarena's death.

After falling into the DEA's hands, the real-life Zuno was extradited to the US where he was found guilty of the murder of Kiki Camarena's death and was sentenced to life in prison as a result.

According to the New York Times, in 2012, at the age of 82, Rubén Zuno died in prison of natural causes.

Narcos: Mexico season 2 is available to stream on Netflix after releasing on February 13th, 2020.