Report: Spurs willing to sell 'fantastic' player this summer, no shortage of suitors

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly willing to sell Eric Dier if he doesn't pen a new Spurs deal.

Tottenham Hotspur will sell Eric Dier this summer unless he commits his future to Spurs in the coming months, according to a report in the Daily Mail.

The England international has been at Tottenham since 2014, joining the North London club from Sporting Lisbon, and is contracted until the summer of 2021.

The Daily Mail report claims that Dier is reluctant to sign a new contract at Tottenham amid concerns over the amount of game time he's had - and expects to get - under Jose Mourinho.

This term, the 26-year-old has made 20 appearances in all competitions, but just 11 in the Premier League, and of those, only 40 minutes of league action this calendar year (Transfermarkt).

Dier reportedly wants assurances over where he stands in terms of role in the first team, and would also prefer to feature at centre-back instead of holding midfield.

Meanwhile, Daniel Levy is said to want to avoid another situation where a player hasn't renewed and goes into the final year of his deal, as has happened with Christian Eriksen, Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen.

Should it be the case that Dier is put up for sale by Tottenham, the report claims he'll have no shortage of suitors in England and overseas.

Dier has come under criticism at times from some Spurs fans but he is popular in the dressing room, teammate Dele Alli having previously described him as "a fantastic player and one of the nicest guys you'll meet" (Sports Mole).