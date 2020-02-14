Quick links

Report: Tottenham join PL rivals in targeting £12.5m ace with Damien Comolli connection

Fenerbahce goalkeeper Altay Bayindir is at the centre of a tug-of-war between two Premier League clubs; Sheffield United and Jose Mourinho's Spurs.

goalkeeper Altay Bayindir of Fenerbahce SK during the Turkish Spor Toto Super Lig match between Galatasaray SK and Fenerbahce AS at the Turk Telekom Arena on September 28, 2019 in...

Fenerbahce goalkeeper Altay Bayindir is certainly a man in demand with Tottenham Hotspur joining Sheffield United in attempting to lure the young shot-stopper to the Premier League, according to Turkish Football.

In their heart of hearts, Sheffield United will know that the prospect of Dean Henderson staying at Bramall Lane and establishing himself as a bonafide club legend look slim. Parent club Manchester United have big plans for one of Europe’s finest young glovesmen, particularly when you consider David de Gea’s relative fall from grace over the last 12 months.

 

According to Fotospor, The Blades are set to put their faith in 21-year-old Bayindir if, or when, Henderson leaves – though they are not the only Premier League club who have been alerted to the rapid rise of a £12.5 million-rated youngster.

Tottenham are interested too.

Although, while Bayindir would likely become Sheffield United’s new number one in the post-Henderson era, the presence of Hugo Lloris between the sticks in North London means he would likely have to bide his time under Jose Mourinho.

Altay Bayindir (98) of Fenerbahce celebrates after a goal during Turkish Super Lig soccer match between Fenerbahce and Besiktas in Istanbul, Turkey on December 22, 2019.

 

Tottenham’s interest is linked to Damien Comolli, the club’s one-time director of football who resigned from a similar role at Fenerbahce last month.

Goal keeper Altay Bayindir (R) of Fenerbahce in action during the Turkish Super Lig soccer match between Fenerbahce and Aytemiz Alanyaspor at the Ulker Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey on...

