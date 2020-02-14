Quick links

Report: Tottenham Hotspur want 63-goal prospect, swift action necessary

Subhankar Mondal
A general view is pictured prior to the English FA Cup fourth round replay football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, on February 5,...
Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City are reportedly interested in Luka Reischl.

(L-R) Luka Reischl of U16 Austria and Pepe Brekner of U16 Germany battle for the ball during the international friendly match between U16 Germany and U16 Austria at Staedtisches Stadion an...

According to The Daily Mail, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City are interested in signing Luka Reischl from RB Salzburg in the summer transfer window.

It has been reported that Premier League duo Tottenham and City are among a number of top-flight clubs who are monitoring the 16-year-old forward.

The Austrian is regarded as one of the most promising young players in Europe and is attracting a lot of interest, according to the report.

 

The report has further added that Tottenham and City will have to make a decision on whether or not to sign the teenager in the summer of 2020 due to post-Brexit regulations, as from January 1, 2021 when clubs come under FIFA regulations, not EU law, they will not be allowed to sign overseas players under the age of 18.

The Daily Mail has further claimed that Reischl could cost £2 million when he turns 18 years of age, adding that the teenager has scored 63 goals in 41 academy appearances in Austria.

Luka Reischl (2nd R) of U16 Austria scores a goal for Austria during the international friendly match between U16 Germany and U16 Austria at Staedtisches Stadion an der Duesternortstrasse...

Good long-term signing

Reischl’s record at the academy level is brilliant, and it would make sense for Tottenham to make a move for him in the summer transfer window.

While the forward is not going to be part of the first team at Spurs anytime soon, he could develop into a key figure in the senior side in the next three or four years.

(L-R) Melkamu Frauendorf of U16 Germany and Luka Reischl of U16 Austria battle for the ball during the international friendly match between U16 Germany and U16 Austria at Staedtisches...

