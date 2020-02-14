Report: Tottenham and Leicester want rising star compared to Achraf Hakimi

Bundesliga starlet Ismael Jakobs has been a revelation for Cologne - attracting links with Premier League duo Leicester City and Jose Mourinho's Spurs.

Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City are already eyeing a summer move for Ismail Jakobs, according to The Mail, just three months after the Cologne starlet made his Bundesliga bow.

It is no coincidence that Markus Gisdol’s Billy Goats are in the midst of an exceptional run of form since promoting the 20-year-old academy graduate into the first-team picture back in November.

Jakobs has been a revelation on the left-hand side, netting a stunning first senior goal in a 4-2 triumph over Eintracht Frankfurt recently. In fact, Cologne have won five or their last six games with the versatile speed-machine now firmly established as one of the first names on Gisdol’s team sheet.

And his rapid rise has not gone unnoticed.

The Mail reports that Spurs and Leicester have been very impressed by the recent Bundesliga Rookie of the Month winner. Jakobs, who has been compared to Real Madrid’s Borussia Dortmund loanee Achraf Hakimi, is under contract until 2022.

A left-winger who is equally comfortable at left-back, Jakobs looks a perfect fit for Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester, a team who rely heavily on their wide players for creativity in the final third. With Ben Chilwell’s form dropping alarmingly in recent weeks, the England international should see these links as something of a warning.

At Tottenham, meanwhile, Jose Mourinho already has one promising left-back/left-winger in the shape of Ryan Sessegnon.