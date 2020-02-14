Report: Steve Bruce will urge Lee Charnley to give 31-year-old a new contract

Newcastle United striker Andy Carroll could be set to receive a new contract.

Despite Andy Carroll failing to get a goal so far this season, Steve Bruce is reportedly set to push for the 31-year-old to get a new deal.

According to The Northern Echo, Steve Bruce will urge Lee Charnley to give Carroll a new contract after Bruce has been impressed with what he's seen from the 31-year-old.

Bruce really can't have been impressed by much of Carroll's on the pitch contributions, as the striker is once again injured and has only started four matches so far this season.

The 31-year-old has also failed to score a single goal in any competition for the Magpies, with his only contributions being three assists.

The Newcastle manager reportedly regards the Englishman as a positive influence, but surely that isn't enough to warrant a new deal at a Premier League side?

Carroll is currently on a pay-as-you-play contract and Lee Charnley would demand a similar agreement if the striker is to receive this new deal.

So maybe Charnley is trying to add as little risk as possible to this rather pointless move, as apart from any off-field influencing, the Magpies striker has done pretty much nothing so far this season.