Report: Spurs and Arsenal both want to sign £50m PL star in the summer

Ben Godfrey of Norwich City celebrates after scoring the second goal at The New York Stadium on March 16, 2019 in Rotherham, England.
Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal are both said to be keen on Norwich City's Ben Godfrey, as Jose Mourinho and Mikel Arteta look to improve their sides.

Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal both want Ben Godfrey, according to a report in the Daily Express.

Godfrey has been watched several times by Tottenham this season, while Arsenal are also said to be keen.

Norwich value their star centre-back at £50 million, but Spurs and Arsenal are both reportedly hopeful of getting a deal done in the summer.

 

Norwich look set to face the drop this term, which means that they may be forced into some sales.

Tottenham and Arsenal are now both said to be prepared to battle to sign Godfrey, who is believed to have a very bright future.

The youngster has shown some weaknesses, but his composure in possession and speed across the ground means that his potential is obvious.

Spurs and Arsenal have both struggled at the back this term, with their defences not exactly rock solid.

And it could be that Godfrey is lined up as a long-term solution for both the North London sides.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

