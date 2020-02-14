Report: QPR want in-demand player Nottingham Forest released this season

Former Nottingham Forest defender Alexander Milosevic is reportedly on Queens Park Rangers’ radar.

According to The Sun, Queens Park Rangers are interested in signing Alexander Milosevic following his release from Nottingham Forest.

The 28-year-old central defender joined Forest on February 1, 2019 as a free agent on an 18-month contract.

However, the Sweden international was freed by the Reds towards the end of October 2019, and he is without a club at the moment.

The Sun has claimed that QPR are interested in signing the the defender, who wants to stay in England, with his agent stating that there is a lot of interest in him.

Barry O’Connor told The Sun: “There is plenty of interest in Alexander, It’s now into double figures. Quality will always attract interest.”

Good signing for Queens Park Rangers?

According to The Sun, Milosevic played just 12 games for Forest, but QPR do need players in defence.

Mark Warburton’s side have conceded 56 goals in the Championship so far this campaign, and a short-term deal for the Swede is not exactly a bad idea.

Rangers are 17th in the Championship table at the moment with 39 points from 32 matches, nine points above the relegation zone.