Report: Inter eyeing move for £58.2m rated Arsenal talisman amid contract worries

Inter are said to be eyeing up Arsenal's current top goalscorer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is reported to be a target for Serie A side Inter, with the striker currently leading the way in goals for the north London side.

According to Gazzetta via AS, Inter is eyeing a move for the Gunners current top goalscorer Aubameyang and the report also suggested that the striker is worth 70 million euros (£58,267,710), but admitted the Italian side could get him cheaper due to his contract running out in the summer of 2021.

If the move was to happen, the Gabonese forward would be linking up with former Manchester United man Romelu Lukaku at Inter - which would be a very deadly partnership.

Can Arsenal afford to lose Aubameyang?

Well considering they would be losing a striker who's currently scored 14 goals in the Premier League this season, making him their top goalscorer at the club - you would probably say no.

The next best thing the Gunners have is Alexandre Lacazette, but the Frenchman has got nowhere near Aubameyang's goal tally, scoring just five goals this season.

The 28-year-old does have one more assist than the Gabon international, but that's not really what defines a top-level striker.

Will the move happen?

It's still very early days, but if Inter were to lose Lautaro Martinez, you would think the Italian side would get enough money to be able to purchase Aubameyang from the Gunners.

As of right now, no formal bid has been made - so everyone will just have to wait and see if Inter ramp up their interest as the time on the 30-year-old's contract starts to dwindle.