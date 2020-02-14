Report claims key factor in in-demand £100m Liverpool target’s summer decision

Jadon Sancho is reportedly wanted by Liverpool among other clubs.

According to Sky Sports, Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea target Jadon Sancho is focused on Borussia Dortmund at the moment.

It has been reported that Liverpool, United, Chelsea, Manchester City, Barcelona and Bayern Munich all are interested in signing Sancho from Dortmund in the summer transfer window.

The 19-year-old winger is focused on Dortmund for the season, but he wants to play in the Champions League during the 2020-21 campaign, according to the report.

The report has added that Dortmund will demand at least £100 million to sell the former City prospect.

Stats

Sancho has made 18 starts and one substitute appearance in the Bundesliga for Dortmund so far this season, scoring 12 goals and providing 13 assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

The 19-year-old England international has made five starts and one substitute appearance in the Champions League for the German club, scoring two goals and providing two assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

Last season, the winger scored 12 goals and provided 14 assists in 34 league games, and scored one goal and provided one assist in seven Champions League matches, according to WhoScored.

Dortmund are third in the Bundesliga table at the moment with 39 points from 21 matches, four points behind leaders Bayern Munich.