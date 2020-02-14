Report: Arsenal and Chelsea eye £23m player Mauricio Pochettino said is ‘magic’

Arsenal and Chelsea are among the clubs reportedly interested in Isco.

According to El Desmarque, Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City are interested in signing Isco from Real Madrid in the summer transfer window.

It has been reported by the Spanish news outlet that Madrid are open to selling Isco at the end of the season in order to fund their move for Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe.

The report has claimed that Premier League trio Arsenal, Chelsea and City are interested in securing the services of the 27-year-old.

Huge praise

Isco is one of the best attacking midfielders in the world, and not so long ago, former Tottenham Hotspur head coach Mauricio Pochettino raved about him.

Pochettino told AS in October 2017 when asked if he would like to sign Isco for Spurs: “Every manager wants to sign the very best and he is one of the best players in the world.

“He is one of the best in the world. I have seen him at different clubs and his creativity is simply outside of the norm. He is at the stage now where he is fully matured. His magic is plain to see.”

Stats

Isco joined Madrid from fellow Spanish club Malaga in the summer of 2013 for a transfer fee reported by The Guardian to be worth £23 million.

The 27-year-old attacking midfielder has been superb for Los Blancos over the years, and has played an important role in the club winning the La Liga title once and the Champions League four times since 2013.

However, over the past two seasons, the Spain international has not been a regular in the team.

Isco has played 723 minutes in La Liga so far this season, while in 2018-19, he made 11 starts and 16 substitute appearances in the league, according to WhoScored.