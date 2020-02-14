Report: Ancelotti now 'very keen' to sign £15m star for Everton, but another PL club want him

Everton and Brighton & Hove Albion could be set to do battle for Jeremie Boga in the summer transfer window.

According to the Daily Express, Everton are ‘very keen’ on signing Jeremie Boga, but they now face competition from Brighton & Hove Albion.

Boga is said to be available for £15 million, with Sassuolo open to selling him.

Chelsea have a buy-back option in the deal, and may take it up, but Everton and Brighton remain keen.

Boga has impressed in Serie A this term, where he has scored seven goals, and there is a feeling that he could improve Everton and Brighton’s attacks.

Carlo Ancelotti should know Boga well, given his links with Italian football, and he is apparently a winger who he feels would improve his current options.

Boga could replace Theo Walcott in Everton’s starting line-up, as the England international just has one goal to his name this season.

Boga’s main strength lies with his ability to run at players, and the skilful winger could be a handful for opposition sides to mark if he was to move to the Premier League in the summer.