Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

'Ready to play': Mourinho claims 23-year-old Spurs man is ready to start now

John Verrall
Jose Mourinho manager
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur Giovani Lo Celso has recovered from injury, and is likely to feature against Aston Villa.

Tottenham Hotspur Manager Jose Mourinho during the FA Cup match between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London on Wednesday 5th February 2020.

Jose Mourinho has told Football London that Giovani Lo Celso is ‘ready to play’ for Tottenham Hotspur in a major boost to his side.

There were fears that Lo Celso could miss Tottenham’s game against Aston Villa, after he wasn’t spotted in training on Wednesday.

The Argentine had been nursing a knock, but it seems that he has shaken off his injury problem now.

And Mourinho had a very positive fitness update for Tottenham fans at his latest press conference.

 

“No more limitation for [Steven] Bergwijn, Ben [Davies] is back. Giovani [Lo Celso] is ready to play,” Mourinho said.

“[Erik] Lamela we have to assess but if not for Sunday then Wednesday. Juan [Foyth] out still a little bit and [Moussa] Sissoko and Harry [Kane] apart from that we’re getting better.”

Lo Celso could well come back into Tottenham’s starting line-up on Sunday, now he is back to full fitness.

Giovani Lo Celso of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on February 2, 2020 in London, United...

The summer signing was enjoying his longest run of starts before injury struck, and he had put in some impressive displays.

Lo Celso had formed a good partnership with Harry Winks in the centre of Tottenham’s midfield, with the pair both looking comfortable in possession.

If Spurs are able to win against Villa this weekend they could cut the gap to the top four down to just one point, if other results go in their favour.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch