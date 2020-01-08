Will there be a season 8 of Ray Donovan? Liev Schreiber has good news!

Ray Donovan Title Card
Ray Donovan has been wowing audiences with another rip-roaring season but will the show be back for an eighth series?

It's never a nice feeling, not knowing whether one of your favourite TV shows will be back for another series.

Up until now, that has been the situation with Showtime and Sky Atlantic's Ray Donovan, which recently returned to our screens for a seventh season.

And while fans have been able to enjoy another rip-roaring batch of episodes, starring acclaimed actors such as Liev Schreiber, Alan Alda and Jon Voight, there is the lingering doubt that the show will not return to our screens for an eighth season...

Ray Donovan's season 7 return

Ray Donovan returned to our screen for its seventh season in November 2019 and the final few episodes of the 10-episode season are upon us.

Season 7 has seen Ray come up against one of his toughest challenges yet as tensions between him and his father escalate further as the Donovans are implicated in a murder enquiry. 

And yet, despite still being a crowd-pleaser, fans were still left wondering if season 7 will mark the end for the Showtime and Sky Atlantic series. 

Ray Donovan Header

Will there be a season 8 of Ray Donovan?

The eighth season of Ray Donovan has not been confirmed, but Liev Schreiber has fans hopeful!

Deadline notes that the actor wrote on Instagram: “It seems like your voices have been heard... Too soon to say how or when, but with a little luck and your ongoing support, there will be more Ray Donovan.”

That's all we need to hear!

As earlier highlighted by Variety, a statement from Showtime expressed: “After seven incredible seasons, Ray Donovan has concluded its run on Showtime. We are proud that the series ended amid such strong viewership and on such a powerful note. Our deepest thanks go to Liev Schreiber, Jon Voight, showrunner David Hollander and the entire cast and crew, past and present, for their dedicated work.”

So, it looks like it may just find a new home. 

Ray Donovan Showtime And Sky Atlantic

Audiences react to Ray Donovan news

As expected, the news of its cancellation attracted a wealth of opinions on Twitter. 

Check out a selection of tweets:

 

 

 

 

 

