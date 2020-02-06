Is Ralf Little married? Get to know the new Death in Paradise DI!

Ralf Little became the new DI on the fictional Caribbean island of Saint Marie having replaced Jack Mooney on Death in Paradise.

The One Show is everyone's favourite evening programme, airing at 7 pm each weeknight on BBC One.

A variety of guests often grace The One Show sofa. Al Pacino, Lulu and Louis Tomlinson have all appeared on the show in 2020 already.

Interviewed by Alex Jones and Matt Baker, Shyko Amos - AKA Officer Ruby Patterson - and Ralf Little were guests on The One Show on Wednesday, February 5th 2020.

By the looks of things, viewers can't wait to see Ralf Little in Death in Paradise 2020.

The One Show: Ralf Little has been on Death in Paradise before

The news was already out, but as announced again on The One Show (Wednesday, February 5th 2020), Ralf Little plays the new detective on Death in Paradise.

Ralf is set to play DI Neville Parker in the ninth series of the BBC show. He's replacing DI Jack Mooney played by Ardal O'Hanlon.

Surprisingly, it isn't the first time he's appeared on Death in Paradise. In 2013, Ralf previously starred on the show as a character named Will Teague.

Twitter reacts to Ralf's new role

By the looks of Twitter, The One Show viewers were extremely happy that Ralf is joining the Cast of Death in Paradise for series 9.

One wrote: "No way is johnny from two pints gonna be the new detective on death in paradise, I'm watching."

Although others weren't impressed with The One Show and said: "Could you not have interviewed the new detective on Death in Paradise after tomorrow night's episode you just ruined my Thursday night."

Is Ralf Little married?

Speaking to The Big Issue in 2017, Ralf admitted that as a teenager he didn't have the best of luck with girls: "I was the small funny guy who made girls laugh, then they’d ask if I could set them up with my taller, better-looking mates."

Today, things are very different for the Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps actor. Ralf is engaged to an American playwright and screenwriter.

Ralf got down on one knee in September 2018. And luckily for him, the engagement ring was completely free. His fiance, Lindsey Ferrentino, 31, wished to have her grandmother's wedding ring if she were to get engaged. Speaking to The Mirror, Ralf said: "I had a total result with the ring!"

Ralf Little appears on Death in Paradise from episode 5 which airs Thursday, February 6th at 9 pm on BBC One.