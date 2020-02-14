Pundit shares what Gary McAllister told him about Rangers' summer signing

George Edmundson has a bright future at Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers.

Rangers have very high hopes for George Edmundson it seems.

The 22-year-old defender hasn't featured a lot since joining the Gers last summer from Oldham Athletic.

So far, Edmundson has managed less than 200 minutes of Premiership football, with Rangers boss Steven Gerrard preferring Connor Goldson and Nikola Katic as his main centre-backs.

But the youngster has played a little more in recent weeks after Katic lost his spot in Gerrard's best XI.

It hasn't been a rip-roaring first season for Edmundson in Glasgow, but BT Sport pundit Stephen Craigan has revealed that Gerrard's assistant Gary McAllister is a big fan.

Craigan told Ladrokes' Social: "He is a young man coming into the game.

“I remember speaking to Gary McAllister about him and he said we think he is going to be a really top player."

Edmundson certainly has the height and physicality to be an excellent centre-back, but does he have the mentality?

It could be a tricky few months for him at Rangers, who are 10 points behind Celtic in the Premiership title race.

There'll be a spotlight on everything he does, as there was with Katic, and time will tell how he responds to the pressure.