Pokémon Go: How to get Audino and Alomomola in the Valentine's Day 2020 event

The Valentine's Day 2020 event for Pokémon Go has commenced meaning fans can now catch Audino and Alomomola.

Pokémon Home was recently released allowing fans to trade creatures with one another and transfer into Sword and Shield, and today the Valentine's Day 2020 event for Pokémon Go has begun. Although it's one of the worst and egregiously expensive holidays of the year, the 24-hour long celebration of love is good for gamers as it allows us all to get Audino and Alomomola.

The Pokémon Go Valentine's Day event includes a bunch of new Field Research tasks and rewards, and it has also increased the spawn rate of pink Pokémon such as Chansey, Clefairy, Flaaffy, Miltank, Porygon, Slowpoke, and Whismur.

However, while the above creatures are thematically appropriate, what Pokétrainers really want to catch is Audino and Alomomola. While these desirable Pokémon are painfully rare, the good news is that you have a few days to catch them and that they will still be available after Valentine's day has withered away like every expensive bouquet of roses.

Our annual #PokemonGOValentines has begun in some regions in the world.https://t.co/15ohyvOcSy pic.twitter.com/cnXCw1KIdh — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) February 13, 2020

Pokémon Go Valentine's Day 2020 research tasks

There are five research tasks available to complete during the Pokémon Go Valentine's Day event.

These Valentine's Day 2020 research tasks and their rewards are as follows:

Catch 5 Slowpoke or Whismur - 1,000 Stardust

Catch 14 Luvdisc - Alomomola encounter

Defeat 3 Team Go Rocket Grunts - Chansey encounter

Evolve a Hoppip - Cherubi encounter

Hatch 3 Eggs - Lickitung encounter

As you likely already know, these research tasks can only be completed during the duration of the Valentine's Day event.

This celebration of love and pink Pokémon began on February 14th at 08:00 local time and it ends on February 17th at 22:00 local time.

Alomomola, Audino & shiny Chansey are now available in the wild.

Shiny Happiny can hatch from 7km eggs.#PokémonGO pic.twitter.com/uJMTQIXMh5 — Kelven (@Kelven91) February 14, 2020

How to get Audino and Alomomola in Pokémon Go Valentine's Day 2020

Audino and Alomomola are available to get in Pokémon Go thanks to Niantic's Valentine's Day 2020 event.

Both Audino and Alomomola will appear in the wild and hatch from 7km eggs. However, the unfortunate news is that the newly added Pokémon Go creatures are rare.

While rare and difficult to find, the silver-lining is that lure modules activated during the event will last for six-hours as opposed to just 30-minutes.

In regard to their types, Audino is a normal-type Pokémon whose weakness is Fighting type moves. It's said to be boosted by cloudy weather and its best moves are Pound and Hyper Beam.

As for Alomomola, this is a Water-type Pokémon with a weakness to Electric and Grass-type moves. It's boosted by rainy weather and its best moves are Waterfall and Hydro Pump (via Pokémon Go Hub).

Pokémon Go Audino and Alomomola location

The location of Audino and Alomomola in Pokémon Go will be hard to find as they're both rare captures during the Valentine's Day event.

Both Audino and Alomomola appear in the wild and hatch from 7km eggs. However, they will both also continue to appear in Pokémon Go after its Valentine's Day 2020 event has finished.