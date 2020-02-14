'Please don’t leave' - Player's message has some Newcastle United fans 'crying'

Jetro Willems ruptured his ACL and will be out for the rest of the season, but these fans are sad to potentially see the Dutchman leave.

Newcastle United signed Jetro Willems on loan in August 2019 from Eintracht Frankfurt, however, the Magpies do have the option to buy the 25-year-old.

During the video, the full-back stated this according to Newcastle United via The Chronicle: "I feel alright. My family’s good so I feel alright. The surgery went OK. I didn’t know how everything would go - it was all new to me but I feel OK, I feel alright."

He also spoke to the fans via video on Newcastle's twitter account, where he stated: "I am doing well. I hope it wasn't my last game for Newcastle so see you guys soon."

Willems managed to play 20 times for the Magpies, scoring two goals and getting three assists during his time on loan with the club.

However, will Newcastle want to trigger the option to buy clause in his contract, they already have 11 players ruled out through injury - so do they really need to sign another injured player?

The 25-year-old was good for Steve Bruce's side and definitely added something to the team, but after having surgery on a pretty serious injury, there has to be a question mark over the likeliness of this happening again.

The Netherlands international played 192 matches for Dutch giants PSV and a further 65 outings for parent club Frankfurt.

According to Transfermarkt, Willems also became the youngest player ever to play in the UEFA European Championship in 2012.

