Player says one Liverpool teammate has not had a bad game this season

Andrew Robertson has raved about Liverpool teammate Jordan Henderson to Sky Sports.

Robertson told Sky Sports about Henderson: ”For me, I think he's the leading candidate [for player of the year]. At times this season when we've struggled Hendo has been the one that has driven us forward.

"He's the one who has made sure we don't get slack, or he has chipped in with some really important goals or really important assists.

"Maybe his performances at the start of the season went a little bit under the radar, but as the season has progressed he's not really had a bad game.

"You really appreciate him when you train with him every day and in this country he's not been appreciated enough in his character.

"He's getting the recognition he deserves because he is a fantastic player, a fantastic role model and a fantastic captain. He's driven us to three points at times this season when we've struggled.”

Stats

According to WhoScored, Henderson has made 21 starts and three substitute appearances in the Premier League for Liverpool so far this season, scoring three goals and providing four assists in the process.

The England international midfielder has also played 329 minutes in the Champions League for the Reds this campaign, according to WhoScored.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the 29-year-old former Sunderland star made 21 starts and 11 substitute appearances in the league for Liverpool, scoring one goal and providing three assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

Henderson also made eight starts and three substitute appearances in the Champions League for Jurgen Klopp’s side last season, providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.