‘Played like an amateur’: Some Rangers fans disagree with Steven Gerrard’s claim on star

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has told the club’s official Twitter page that star striker Alfredo Morelos is getting back to his best.

Morelos has not been in great form in recent times and was also booked for simulation against Kilmarnock in the Scottish Premiership on Wednesday evening.

Gerrard has full confidence in Morelos, and believes that the Colombia international striker is getting back to his best.

However, some Rangers fans do not agree with the Liverpool legend’s comments, as shown in the following posts on Twitter.

SG: The signs of late is that Alfredo is getting back to where we all need him. — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) February 14, 2020

Middle part of season may have cost and we require three top strikers at this club and for amount of comps we are in, can’t just rely on Alfredo for 50+ games — Paul McIntosh (@fuzzy821) February 14, 2020

Didn’t look that way on Wednesday? — Callum (@xCDMM) February 14, 2020

The signs?? He played like an amateur player on Wednesday!! It was literally one of the worse performances I've seen Alfredo give — Chris (@RFC54WATP1) February 14, 2020

Alfie robbed of a goal clearly by Beaton however Alfie also makes it easy for the refs Falling about constant looking for fouls and penalty’s. Love him but wish he would concentrate more on getting the ball in the back of the net — simply the best (@rangerstillidi5) February 14, 2020

Really tell him to stop diving for a start and getting needless bookings! — Christopher Martin (@luigibeag91) February 14, 2020





Stats

According to WhoScored, Morelos has made 14 starts and eight substitute appearances in the Scottish Premiership for Rangers so far this season, scoring 12 goals in the process.

The 23-year-old striker has also scored eight goals in eight Europa League appearances (including qualifiers), two goals in three Scottish League Cup games, and one goal in one Scottish League Cup tie, according to WhoScored.

Rangers are second in the Scottish Premiership table at the moment with 60 points from 25 matches, 10 points behind leaders and bitter Old Firm rivals Celtic, who have played 26 games.