Quick links

Rangers

Scottish Premiership

‘Played like an amateur’: Some Rangers fans disagree with Steven Gerrard’s claim on star

Subhankar Mondal
Rangers Manager Steven Gerrard looks on during the Scottish Cup fourth round match between Rangers and Stranraer FC at Ibrox Stadium on January 17, 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has spoken highly of striker Alfredo Morelos.

Rangers Manager Steven Gerrard looks on during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Ross County at Ibrox Stadium on January 29, 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland.Rangers manager Steven Gerrard

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has told the club’s official Twitter page that star striker Alfredo Morelos is getting back to his best.

Morelos has not been in great form in recent times and was also booked for simulation against Kilmarnock in the Scottish Premiership on Wednesday evening.

Subscribe

Gerrard has full confidence in Morelos, and believes that the Colombia international striker is getting back to his best.

 

However, some Rangers fans do not agree with the Liverpool legend’s comments, as shown in the following posts on Twitter.

Alfredo Morelos of Rangers is seen in action during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Ross County at Ibrox Stadium on January 29, 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Stats

According to WhoScored, Morelos has made 14 starts and eight substitute appearances in the Scottish Premiership for Rangers so far this season, scoring 12 goals in the process.

The 23-year-old striker has also scored eight goals in eight Europa League appearances (including qualifiers), two goals in three Scottish League Cup games, and one goal in one Scottish League Cup tie, according to WhoScored.

Rangers are second in the Scottish Premiership table at the moment with 60 points from 25 matches, 10 points behind leaders and bitter Old Firm rivals Celtic, who have played 26 games.

Alfredo Morelos of Rangers is seen in action during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Ross County at Ibrox Stadium on January 29, 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch