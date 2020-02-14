Our view: Why former Nottingham Forest man isn't the defender QPR needs

Queens Park Rangers are reportedly ready to make a move for Alexander Milosevic.

Queens Park Rangers definitely need to bring in some defenders, but Alexander Milosevic isn't the player to be bringing in.

According to The Sun, QPR is ready to make a move for the Swedish centre-back who's now a free agent after being dropped by fellow Championship side Nottingham Forest.

What's wrong with Alexander Milosevic?

The centre-back is 28 years old and already being dropped by Championship level sides, which is a level the Milosevic failed to prove himself at.

With the defender making just 12 appearances for Forest, getting three yellow cards and surprisingly one goal.

But Sabri Lamouchi was clearly happy to see him leave without any financial benefit, which is a very bad sign for the Superhoops.

You could maybe be fooled into thinking that was his only flopped move, however, Milosevic failed to get more than 10 appearances at Hannover 96, Besiktas, Caykur Rizespor and Vasalands IF.

The only club the Swede has ever been considered a regular player is at AIK in Sweden. Making 119 outings for the Swedish giants.

Should QPR sign him?

The Superhoops should 100% avoid signing Milosevic, he's never proved himself in England and even struggled in Turkey.

Yes, QPR have conceded the third-most goals in the Championship this season - but this move would just come off as really desperate.