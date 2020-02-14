Our view: Liverpool can break eight-year curse against Norwich

Despite having a good win record against Norwich, Liverpool have been missing out on one thing in these results.

Liverpool is going up against Norwich on Saturday, a match that on paper should be a walk in the park for the Reds.

Jurgen Klopp's side is currently leading the way in the Premier League and their opponents are currently rock bottom in 20th.

However, despite the clear gap in points this season, the Reds have amazingly failed to keep a clean sheet away against Norwich since 28th April 2012.

The last time Liverpool kept a clean sheet away at Norwich:

Back then, Luis Suarez was the sole centre-forward bagging himself a hat-trick in Kenny Dalglish's 3-0 victory.

The midfield five was completed with Stuart Downing, Jordan Henderson, Steven Gerrard, Jonjo Shelvey and Craig Bellamy.

Only one of them got an assist that day and unsurprisingly it was Gerrard, who is definitely the standout player alongside Henderson in that midfield.

The defence, despite keeping a clean sheet was a shadow of what the current setup looks like.

Glen Johnson and Jose Enrique were the Reds' full-backs, with Jamie Carragher and Daniel Agger making up the central partnership.

Can they do it on Saturday?

Obviously, Klopp's side has come a long way from the one that last kept a clean sheet against Norwich, however, even his side failed to achieve one the last time the two sides met.

Despite Liverpool getting four goals past Tim Krul, Teemu Pukki made sure the wait for a clean sheet was extended - at least until Saturday anyway.

The Reds have kept a clean sheet in their last three matches, so are definitely in good defensive form and maybe they have the confidence needed to finally break this curse.