Our view: Swansea City were close to signing £33.2m superstar before Chelsea

Chelsea have agreed a deal to sign Hakim Ziyech from Ajax, but the 26-year-old could have joined Swansea City.

Ajax and Chelsea have agreed a deal over the signing of Hakim Ziyech for a fee of 40 million euros (£33.2m) which could rise to as high as 44 million euros (£36.5m) with variable factors.

However, back in June 2016, Swansea City was reportedly close to signing Ziyech when he was playing for FC Twente - according to Calcio Mercato via Wales Online.

Sampdoria was also impressed with the 26-year-old's talent, but clearly nothing materialised.

During his time at FC Twente, the Morrocan played 76 matches and scored a staggering 34 goals while registering 30 assists, so no wonder the Swansea scouts were all over him.

Ajax then swooped in for the midfielder back in August 2016, meaning that Ziyech was definitely on the market and the Dutch giants picked him up for just £9.90m - what a bargain that now looks like.

The fee for the 26-year-old today stands at least £33.2m, but you have to feel if he was with Swansea that price could have been even higher, with English sides normally inflating the price - especially if the Morrocan managed to help the Swans stay in the Premier League up until now.

Francesco Guidolin definitely had a keen eye for talent, and will likely be kicking himself that it wasn't him that originally signed Ziyech, with Peter Bosz now able to claim that accolade as he was the Ajax manager at the time of signing the midfielder.