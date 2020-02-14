Our view: Gerrard's Rangers problems good for Liverpool

Liverpool should be encouraged by the task facing Steven Gerrard.

It is no secret that Liverpool's ideal succession plan for Jurgen Klopp one day will be Steven Gerrard.

Both managers renewed contracts earlier this season at Liverpool and Rangers until 2024, with the deals announced within hours of each other.

While Klopp enjoys unprecedented success at Liverpool, Gerrard is in a tough spot at Rangers.

His side's title bid has stumbled for the second year in a row in February, with a loss last night putting them 10 points behind bitter rivals Celtic.

Liverpool should look at this predicament with an open mind and consider it a positive.

It's a positive because it represents a serious obstacle for Gerrard to overcome.

Some felt his appointment at Rangers came too easily, and was based on reputation and name value considering he had no management experience.

If he achieved success easily in Scotland it would have taught Liverpool nothing over how prepared he is one day to take over at Anfield.

It should not be as easy as turning up, putting his ideas in place, and signing a lot of players.

The real challenge for Gerrard comes when his initial plans do not work.

He has to find a way to figure it out, either this season, or in the summer to come back stronger next season to finally win trophies.

If he can do this, it will be so much more impressive than if he just turns up and wins straight away.

And lets face it, with Klopp's contract running until 2024, Liverpool are in no hurry.

If Gerrard can figure it out, and Rangers give him the time to do so and don't get impatient, then eventually he will pass his test and come to Anfield to replace Klopp better prepared, battle hardened, and proven.