Opponent’s response when asked if Liverpool can dominate like Manchester United

Liverpool and Manchester United are bitter rivals.

Simon Mignolet has told The Mirror that Liverpool can be like Manchester United in the 1990s.

The Club Brugge goalkeeper believes Liverpool can be as successful in the coming years as United were during the 1990s.

The Red Devils have been a dominant force for most of the Premier League era, having won the title 13 times during this period (20 in total).

In the 1990s, under legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson, the Red Devils clinched the championship five times (1993, 1994, 1996, 1997 and 1999), and the Champions League once (1999).

Liverpool won the Champions League last season and are on the verge of clinching the Premier League this campaign.

Mignolet, who left the Reds in the summer of 2019 and will line up against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side in the Europa League next week for Brugge, believes that Jurgen Klopp’s side can dominate English football like the Red Devils did.

Mignolet told The Mirror when asked if Liverpool can be as dominating as United in the 1990s: “Why not? They're still a relatively young team. It started when I was still there and was only heading in one direction.

"Last season we won the Champions League and winning that first trophy was very important for the dressing-room.

“Once you have that in the bag, you build on it. The hunger is even greater to win trophies and you want to get your hands on the next one.

“The stability is there and, if you've got so much quality up front, with Sadio, Mo and Roberto, then you're incredibly strong.

"They are still a relatively young team, and you also see what the reserves did in the FA Cup, so the basis is there to build for the long-term.”

Dominating English football

Liverpool are running away with the Premier League title this season, but they may not find it easy to do so year after year.

After all, Manchester City - who have won the league titles for the past two seasons - are still a strong team, and they are likely to make more and better additions to their squad in the summer transfer window and make it tougher for Liverpool in 2020-21.