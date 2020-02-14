'No excuses now' - Some Arsenal fans are buzzing over 'excellent' injury update

These Arsenal fans were buzzing over the latest injury update.

Arsenal now have a couple of players available for selection again after various players have returned from injury (Arsenal FC).

The three players now available for selection against Newcastle United are Sead Kolasinac, Reiss Nelson and Bukayo Saka.

Nelson has now recovered from his right hamstring injury and fellow youngster Saka has also recovered after picking up a knock to his right leg.

Kolasinac had a left thigh strain but is now ready to play against Newcastle this weekend, however, not all of the news was this positive.

Pablo Mari is aiming to be available for the Gunners UEFA Champions League clash against Olympiacos after joining on loan in January.

Another new signing Cedric Soares is also trying his hardest to get fit and is aiming to return for the end of February.

Kieran Tierney really isn't too much closer to getting back on the field, but is back in group training sessions with the aim to be getting him involved in full training by the end of the month.

Sadly for Calum Chambers, his return looks quite a while away, with the club estimating a six to nine-month recovery bracket.

However, these Gooners were still over the moon with the returning players, despite some pretty big blows to some important players.

They're back



We've had some good news from our medical team ahead of Sunday's @premierleague game #ARSNEW — Arsenal (@Arsenal) February 14, 2020

Lets goooooooo — evan 》 (@afcevan) February 14, 2020

Tank is back yay — Artenal (@AFC_Aman) February 14, 2020

Good news, almost full strength, no excuses now.



Players are happy & buying into the manager so we hear every day so another lifeless draw is not going to go by without questions being asked. — #ÖzilÖut (@Jackleo4Stein) February 14, 2020

All good news apart from Chambers,come back stronger Callum.❤ — Guen-Suzie AFC⚪ (@_MikelMagic) February 14, 2020

Excellent news COYG — Linda Douglas (@Linda_gooner) February 14, 2020