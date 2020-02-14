Quick links

Arsenal

'No excuses now' - Some Arsenal fans are buzzing over 'excellent' injury update

Brian Heffernan
Mikel Arteta the manager
Brian Heffernan Profile
Brian Heffernan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

These Arsenal fans were buzzing over the latest injury update.

Mikel Arteta the Arsenal Head Coach during the Arsenal Training Session on February 08, 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Arsenal now have a couple of players available for selection again after various players have returned from injury (Arsenal FC).

The three players now available for selection against Newcastle United are Sead Kolasinac, Reiss Nelson and Bukayo Saka.

 

Nelson has now recovered from his right hamstring injury and fellow youngster Saka has also recovered after picking up a knock to his right leg.

Kolasinac had a left thigh strain but is now ready to play against Newcastle this weekend, however, not all of the news was this positive.

Pablo Mari is aiming to be available for the Gunners UEFA Champions League clash against Olympiacos after joining on loan in January.

Another new signing Cedric Soares is also trying his hardest to get fit and is aiming to return for the end of February.

Kieran Tierney of Arsenal with Mikel Arteta the Arsenal Head Coach during the Arsenal Training Session on February 08, 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Kieran Tierney really isn't too much closer to getting back on the field, but is back in group training sessions with the aim to be getting him involved in full training by the end of the month.

Sadly for Calum Chambers, his return looks quite a while away, with the club estimating a six to nine-month recovery bracket.

However, these Gooners were still over the moon with the returning players, despite some pretty big blows to some important players.

Shkodran Mustafi of Arsenal chats to Arsenal Head Coach Mikel Arteta during the Arsenal Training Session on February 08, 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch