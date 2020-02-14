'More or less': Neil Lennon shares Celtic fitness update

Celtic manager Neil Lennon issued a fitness update on four Hoops players ahead of their weekend Scottish Premiership clash.

Celtic manager Neil Lennon has issued a positive fitness update on four players ahead of the Scottish Premiership clash away at Aberdeen on Sunday (Celtic website).

Jeremie Frimpong has not featured for Celtic since the 3-1 win over Kilmarnock on 22 January, the right-back having to be stretchered off following a heavy challenge by Alan Power.

Hatem Abd Elhamed, meanwhile, has been out of action since Celtic’s 2-1 win at Lazio in the Europa League, and compatriot Nir Bitton has been absent since the Hoops' 2-1 Scottish Cup success at Partick Thistle last month.

Finally, Mohamed Elyounoussi recently returned to action following a foot problem, playing for 85 minutes against Clyde in the Scottish Cup and 18 minutes against Hearts in the league in midweek (Transfermarkt).

Lennon covered all four players in his pre-match press conference ahead of the league game at Pittodrie, telling the Celtic website: "Jeremie trained yesterday. Bitton and Elhamed have been training so they’re into the groove and Mo is more or less fit now as well.

"It’s hard to leave players out who are in form. Sometimes it’s a game of patience for the players coming back in, but with the amount of games coming up it’s important to rotate players. We were able to do that at the weekend and we were able to give some players a break on Wednesday night when they were comfortable in the game."

Celtic have hit the ground running in 2020, winning all eight games so far this calendar year, scoring 27 goals and conceding just three, and with Europa League football also coming back, Lennon couldn't have asked for a better time for players to return to fitness.