'Move confirmed' - Some Spurs fans believe former player is on the prowl

Brian Heffernan
Mauricio Pochettino, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur meets David Beckham during the Tottenham Hotspur training session at Tottenham Hotspur Training Centre on May 22, 2019 in Enfield, England.
These Tottenham Hotspur fans believe David Beckham was scouting out some of the Spurs players.

Lucas Moura and Harry Winks of Tottenham Hotspur in the tunnel prior to the FA Cup Fourth Round Replay match between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on...

David Beckham is the owner and president of soccer operations at Inter Miami, hence why some fans believe a couple of the Tottenham Hotspur players could be heading to the MLS.

The speculation comes after an image of Harry Winks and Beckham standing next to each other at the Spurs training ground in north London, started to pop up on social media.

 

Some of the fans were also suggesting Victor Wanyama could be heading to Miami, with the midfielder playing just 24 minutes this season.

It was obviously a very outlandish claim from the fans, but it could make sense for some of the current players at the Lilywhites.

Maybe if Beckham's side could become some sort of 'partner club' in the MLS, Spurs could hand some of their younger talent valuable first-team minutes in the United States. 

Troy Parrott of Tottenham Hotspur in the tunnel at half time during the FA Cup Fourth Round Replay match between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on February...

A player like Troy Parrott, who is just 18 years old and has only played five minutes for the Tottenham senior side, could really benefit from playing some competitive football.

However, most of these fans were either joking or just trying to find a way to get rid of Wanyama.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Harry Winks of Tottenham during the FA Cup Fourth Round Replay match between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on February 5, 2020 in London, England.

