Mourinho names the 18-year-old he wants to turn into a Spurs first-team regular

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho has already given Japhet Tanganga his big chance.

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho has named Oliver Skipp as the next youngster he wants to make a first-team regular at his latest press conference, which was covered by Football London.

Skipp has not been given much game time at Spurs this season, with only six appearances to his name, but he has been part of the first-team squad for much of the campaign.

And Mourinho has suggested that he plans on giving Skipp a chance, like he has Japhet Tanganga in recent weeks.

Mourinho said: “He is already in the dressing room, with Skipp. Both fantastic kids, both kids we believe in a lot.

“The difference with Japhet is that his opportunity appeared, but Skippy has not had the opportunity to play many matches. But both are in the first team dressing room and our objective is to make them Tottenham players for many years.”

Tanganga has really taken his chance in Tottenham’s starting line-up in recent weeks.

The youngster has played right across Mourinho’s side’s back four, with his performances catching the eye.

Skipp may have to wait before he gets an opportunity, as Tottenham are blessed with good midfield options currently.

Giovani Lo Celso, Gedson Fernandes, Harry Winks, Tanguy Ndombele and Eric Dier all appear to be ahead of Skipp for the time being, but the England youth international has shown plenty of promise on his fleeting appearances in a Spurs shirt so far.