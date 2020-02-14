Mohamed Salah makes admission about Manchester United goal

Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah has stated his favourite moment so far, which involves Manchester United.

Mohamed Salah was made player of the month by Liverpool's partners Standard Chartered and has stated his favourite moment from the month that he won his award.

According to Liverpool Echo, Salah stated: "I scored a goal against Manchester United after two years, so that was my favourite moment."

The winger is currently the Reds top goalscorer on 14 goals so far this season, with Sadio Mane in second place with 11.

The Egyptian is in amazing form right now, scoring 5 goals in his last ten matches, which is likely why he was awarded player of the month by Standard Chartered.

Salah also scored against Manchester United for the first time in two years, the strike came late into the match scoring in the 92nd minute - the goal was strangely assisted by Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson Becker.

In the 27-year-old's last outing, he scored twice against Southampton in the Reds' 4-0 win. Jordan Henderson and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain were also on the score sheet that day.

Awards are not something Salah is short on, winning trophies such as the African Player of the Year award twice, the Premier League Golden Boot twice and of course the Premier League Player of the Year in the 2017/18 season.

Since arriving at Anfield in July 2017, the 27-year-old's Liverpool career has been absolutely stunning, and judging from his recent form - the Egyptian doesn't look like he's slowing down.