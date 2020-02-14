Quick links

Mikel Arteta names 'incredible' Arsenal player he's so impressed with in training

The Arsenal left-back is recovering well after his shoulder problem.

Kieran Tierney of Arsenal during the Arsenal Training Session on February 08, 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Mikel Arteta has told Arsenal's official website that he's been left very impressed by Kieran Tierney in training.

The Scottish left-back hasn't yet kicked a ball under the Spanish coach after picking up a shoulder injury toward the end of Freddie Ljungberg's stint as caretaker manager.

That problem led to the former Celtic defender being ruled out until March.

Tierney was among the players who travelled on Arsenal's training camp in Dubai for the winter break.

 

And although Arteta says it's too early for the 22-year-old to be in full training, the Spaniard has been blown away by his work ethic nonetheless.

He told Arsenal's website: "He is making very good progress but we need to wait for the bone and the attachment to the tendon to heal before he can make any contact.

"He has been training, his work ethic is incredible, I have been really impressed with him so hopefully we can get him back soon but we need to be a little bit patient with him."

This is a player who cost the North Londoners £25 million.

Having won the treble Treble at Celtic, he has much more experience at winning trophies than the average 22-year-old player and that'll serve Arsenal well going forward.

But they have to get him it and, more importantly, keep him fit.

Kieran Tierney of Arsenal FC control ball during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Arsenal FC at London Stadium on December 9, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

 

Shane Callaghan

