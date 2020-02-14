McAteer really impressed with how £20m player is flourishing after Liverpool exit

Danny Ings joined Southampton on a permanent contract from Liverpool in the summer of 2019.

Jason McAteer has suggested in The Racing Post that he admires Danny Ings for leaving Liverpool and joining Southampton.

The former Liverpool midfielder has also been impressed with how Ings is flourishing at Southampton.

Southampton spell

The England international joined Southampton on loan from the Reds in the summer of 2018, and the move was made permanent in the summer of 2019 for £20 million, as reported by The Daily Mail.

The 27-year-old moved to Liverpool in 2015, but the former Burnley striker failed to make a huge impact at Anfield due to serious injury problems.

Stats

According to WhoScored, Ings has made 20 starts and five substitute appearances in the Premier League for Southampton so far this season, scoring 14 goals and providing one assist in the process.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the striker made 23 starts and one substitute appearances in the league for the Saints, scoring seven goals and providing three assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

McAteer wrote in The Racing Post: “What Danny has achieved at Southampton this season is an object lesson in never giving up and backing yourself. He’s a great lad and a great character and I always felt really sorry for him at Liverpool where he was desperate to grasp an opportunity and give it a go.

“But a combination of back injuries and the difficulty in breaking into Klopp’s front three meant he never got a real go and I know that will be eating him up.

"He would have loved to have made it at Anfield and there was a real show of affection from the players and Klopp when Ings returned with Southampton recently because they know the hard work he has put in to get to this stage of his career.

“He could easily have hung around Liverpool, played second fiddle and taken the money, but he wanted to be off and playing first-team football, improving and scoring goals. I love that desire in him.”

Top scorer in Premier League?

Ings has scored just three fewer goals than Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy, and there is a very good chance that he could end up as the top scorer in the Premier League this season.