Marcelo Bielsa admits £4.5m Leeds midfielder is nervous

The Leeds United midfielder hasn't played since September.

Leeds United's Adam Forshaw celebrates Kemar Roofe's equaliser with Pablo Hernandez at Elland Road on October 27, 2018 in Leeds, England.

Marcelo Bielsa has stressed that Leeds United's medical staff did everything they could to steer Adam Forshaw away from the surgery route.

The former Middlesbrough midfielder, a £4.5 million in 2018 [The Daily Mail], hasn't kicked a ball for Leeds since September due to a hip injury.

And he won't play again this season after it was revealed that he needs to go under the knife in an operation that will sideline him for another six months.

Realistically, the Liverpudlian star isn't going to be back in action until the 2020-21 campaign, and Bielsa has revealed that he's 'a bit nervous' ahead of the surgery.

 

He told The Yorkshire Evening Post: "It is something that the club have been informed of, it's a six month process with him.

"The only thing I can say is that our medical staff did everything to try and help the player and they are doing everything to try and solve the situation. I know he has to take surgery, I think that his mood is maybe going to be a bit nervous."

It's a big, big shame for the player.

When Kalvin Phillips was suspended for three games recently, that's when Forshaw's absence was really felt.

Instead of replacing Phillips with a midfielder of Forshaw's quality, centre-back Ben White had to be deployed in a slightly more advanced role and it upset the balance of the team.

On a more positive note, Leeds might be a Premier League team by the time he returns, with Bielsa's side second in the table.

Adam Forshaw before the SkyBet Championship playoff semi final match between Derby County and Leeds United at the Pride Park, Derby on Saturday 11th May 2019.

