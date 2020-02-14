Quick links

Liverpool

Premier League

Liverpool star names teammate who's been getting stick for his shooting off Van Dijk

John Verrall
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 19:Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold prepares to take a corner kick
Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has not managed to hit the target with his last two free-kicks for Jurgen Klopp's side.

(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUDNAY OUT) Andy Robertson of Liverpool during a training session at Melwood Training Ground on February 10, 2020 in Liverpool, England.

Andy Robertson has told Liverpool’s official website that Trent Alexander-Arnold has been getting some stick for his free-kicks.

Alexander-Arnold’s last two shots from set pieces haven’t been as accurate as expected.

 

It seems that both Jordan Henderson and Virgil van Dijk are keen to stake their claim to take the next free-kicks for Liverpool.

The Reds pair both were filmed bending shots into the top corner in training, while Alexander-Arnold unfortunately shanked his attempt.

And Robertson joked: “I think the lads have been giving Trent a wee bit [of stick] about his last couple of free-kicks so they wanted to show him differently.

“To be fair, both of them stepped up to the plate and Trent crumbled under the pressure!”

It seems unlikely that Alexander-Arnold will be taken off set piece duty any time soon at Liverpool, even if his last few attempts haven’t been particularly accurate.

Jordan Henderson of Liverpool stands over a free kick with teammates Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold prior to Trent Alexander-Arnold's goal during the Premier League match between...

The England international remains extremely gifted from dead ball situations, and that is highlighted from his assist record.

Alexander-Arnold has set up 11 goals for Liverpool this term, which is simply remarkable for a right-back.

Liverpool are next in action against Norwich City on Sunday, when Alexander-Arnold would surely love to curl in a free-kick to silence his critics within the Reds squad.

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

