Liverpool player confirms he's now back in training and pain-free

Andy Robertson of Scotland during the EURO Qualifier match between Scotland v Russia at the Hampden Park on September 6, 2019 in Glasgow United Kingdom
Liverpool defender Andy Robertson has used the winter break to recover from an ankle problem which has been troubling him.

Andy Robertson of Scotland during the EURO Qualifier match between Scotland v Russia at the Hampden Park on September 6, 2019 in Glasgow United Kingdom

Andy Robertson has told Liverpool’s official website that he is now training without pain, after suffering with an ankle problem for much of the season so far.

Robertson has continued to play for Liverpool this term, but he has not been at full health.

The Scot had complained that he was feeling pain in his ankle months ago, and it has only just subsided due to a break from action.

Liverpool have had two weeks off, which has provided Robertson with a chance to recover.

 

“People were maybe playing with knocks or injuries and it has given them a whole week to kind of clear them up. I know mine feels better, I feel closer to 100 per cent in terms of my body, which is always a positive,” the full-back said.

“Being in training pain-free is always a nice thing, which maybe hasn’t happened in a couple of weeks leading up to that. To clear up any of that is a positive, for a week to just let your body recover.”

Robertson looks set to be back in action for Liverpool tomorrow, as he will surely start against Norwich City.

Andy Robertson of Scotland controls the ball during the European Qualifier for UEFA Euro 2020 at Hampden Park on June 08, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

If his performances go up a notch now he is feeling even fitter that is a scary prospect for the rest of the Premier League, as he has already been such a dangerous outlet this term.

Robertson may start in a defensive position, but he has still managed to claim one goal and six assists in the Premier League so far.

