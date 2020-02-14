'Let's go', 'Buzzing' - Some Spurs fans loved 'massive' injury update

Tottenham Hotspur's Argentinian midfielder Giovani Lo Celso
These Tottenham Hotspur fans were raving over the injury update on Giovani Lo Celso.

Giovani Lo Celso, Erik Lamela and Steven Bergwijn of Tottenham Hotspur during the FA Cup Fourth Round Replay match between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on...

Giovani Lo Celso has been out of action with a thigh injury but Premier Injuries has stated the midfielder could return on 16th February, which the same date Tottenham Hotspur takes on Aston Villa.

The last time the Argentine played was against Manchester City on 2nd February, a match where Lo Celso picked up a yellow card and again didn't contribute to any of the goals.

Luckily the 23-year-old hasn't missed any league football, thanks to an FA Cup match with Southampton and the Premier League's winter break.

 

However, Lo Celso still hasn't opened up his league account yet, failing to score in the 15 appearances he's had so far - but only five of them were starts.

Tottenham have a good record against Villa, winning 10 out of the last 11 meetings in all competitions, which should give Jose Mourinho plenty of confidence going into the clash.

Rodrigo of Manchester City and Giovani Lo Celso of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on February...

Heung-min Son will likely be leading the line for Spurs, with Harry Kane still out injured. Steven Bergwijn will also be hoping to get his second league start, after an impressive debut scoring against Manchester City.

Ben Davies could still feature after returning to full training, but with the solid performances from Japhet Tanganga - the Welshman may have a fight on his hands.

Giovani Lo Celso of Tottenham Hotspur and lkay Gundogan and Raheem Sterling of Manchester City during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City at Tottenham...

