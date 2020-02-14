'Let's go', 'Buzzing' - Some Spurs fans loved 'massive' injury update

These Tottenham Hotspur fans were raving over the injury update on Giovani Lo Celso.

Giovani Lo Celso has been out of action with a thigh injury but Premier Injuries has stated the midfielder could return on 16th February, which the same date Tottenham Hotspur takes on Aston Villa.

The last time the Argentine played was against Manchester City on 2nd February, a match where Lo Celso picked up a yellow card and again didn't contribute to any of the goals.

Luckily the 23-year-old hasn't missed any league football, thanks to an FA Cup match with Southampton and the Premier League's winter break.

However, Lo Celso still hasn't opened up his league account yet, failing to score in the 15 appearances he's had so far - but only five of them were starts.

Tottenham have a good record against Villa, winning 10 out of the last 11 meetings in all competitions, which should give Jose Mourinho plenty of confidence going into the clash.

Heung-min Son will likely be leading the line for Spurs, with Harry Kane still out injured. Steven Bergwijn will also be hoping to get his second league start, after an impressive debut scoring against Manchester City.

Ben Davies could still feature after returning to full training, but with the solid performances from Japhet Tanganga - the Welshman may have a fight on his hands.

He better be here for Leipzig — dan (@winksoko) February 14, 2020

Lets go lo celsooooo — Hols (@HollieAgombar) February 14, 2020

Having GIO back is massive

Also since you aren't including Davies i assume that means he isback too — Nicklas Dauer (@DauerNicklas) February 14, 2020

best thing i’ve seen all day — Josh (@thfctanganga) February 14, 2020