Leicester have reportedly watched Bundesliga boss, could he replace Rodgers one day?

Danny Owen
Brendan Rodgers has done a brilliant job in the Premier League at Leicester City - but The Foxes are still fans of RB Leipzg boss Julian Nagelsmann.

Leicester City are one of a number of Premier League sides who have been keeping a watchful eye on RB Leipzig boss Julian Nagelsmann’s rapid rise in the Bundesliga, according to The Independent.

Both Leicester and Leipzig are in the midst of one of the greatest seasons in their history.

Despite a recent wobble, The Foxes are all-but certain to qualify for the Champions League for just the second time. Nouveau-riche Leipzig, meanwhile, have rather bigger ambitions. They are just a point behind Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga table as it stands with Timo Werner, Marcel Sabitzer and co playing the best football of their career.

 

Nagelsmann’s usually free-flowing side produced a stirring defensive display to restrict Bayern to a goalless draw on Sunday with the former Hoffenheim coach, who is still just 32, once again reminding the watching world of his ability to elevate a group of players beyond all expectation.

According to The Independent, such a tactical mind has caught the eye of Tottenham, Arsenal and Chelsea. Leicester, it seems, are also big fans of a man who saved Hoffenheim from relegation when he was just 28.

The 2016 Premier League champions are not looking for a new manager any time soon, however, with Brendan Rodgers signing a new five-and-a-half year deal, worth an eye-watering £8 million-a-season, as recently as December (The Mail).

But Rodgers is not a man immune to wanderlust. Just ask Celtic supporters. And, should one of Europe’s giant clubs come calling, the ambitious Irishman might just have his head turned.

