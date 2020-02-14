Quick links

Kris Boyd thinks Celtic 22-year-old can make a difference for Chelsea

Subhankar Mondal
Jamie Murphy of Rangers vies with Kris Boyd of Kilmarnock during the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and Kilmarnock at Ibrox Stadium on March 17, 2018 in Glasgow,...
Kris Boyd suggests Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard for Chelsea.

Odsonne Edouard of Celtic

Kris Boyd suggested on Sky Sports Premier League (10:12pm, February 13, 2020) that Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard would be a good signing for Chelsea in the summer transfer window.

The former Rangers striker believes that Chelsea should make a move for the Frenchman if they want a new player upfront.

Kris made the comments while discussing the need for a new striker at Chelsea for the 2020-21 campaign.

 

Tammy Abraham is the first-choice striker at Chelsea at the moment, and has scored 13 goals and provided three assists in the Premier League so far this season, according to WhoScored.

Olivier Giroud is out of contract at the Blues at the end of the season, while Michy Batshuayi has failed to really push Abraham.

Boyd said on Sky Sports Premier League (10:12pm, February 13, 2020): “If I am one of the top teams in England right now, I would go and take Odsonne Edouard from Celtic.”

Boyd added: “For me, Odsonne Edouard is a top, top player, and I think he could be someone who could come down here and actually make a difference to someone like a Chelsea, like a Manchester United.”

Odsonne Edouard of Celtic during the UEFA Europa League group stage match between Lazio and Celtic at Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy.

Stats

As stated on Celtic’s official website, Edouard has scored 58 goals in 119 appearances in all competitions for the Hoops so far in his career.

So far this season, the 22-year-old striker has made 21 starts and two substitute appearances in the Scottish Premiership for the Bhoys, scoring 20 goals in the process, according to WhoScored.

Odsonne Edouard of Celtic FC celebrates after winning 2-1 the UEFA Europa League group E match between Lazio Roma and Celtic FC at Stadio Olimpico on November 07, 2019 in Rome, Italy.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

