Kris Boyd thinks Celtic 22-year-old can make a difference for Chelsea

Kris Boyd suggests Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard for Chelsea.

Kris Boyd suggested on Sky Sports Premier League (10:12pm, February 13, 2020) that Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard would be a good signing for Chelsea in the summer transfer window.

The former Rangers striker believes that Chelsea should make a move for the Frenchman if they want a new player upfront.

Subscribe

Kris made the comments while discussing the need for a new striker at Chelsea for the 2020-21 campaign.

Tammy Abraham is the first-choice striker at Chelsea at the moment, and has scored 13 goals and provided three assists in the Premier League so far this season, according to WhoScored.

Olivier Giroud is out of contract at the Blues at the end of the season, while Michy Batshuayi has failed to really push Abraham.

Boyd said on Sky Sports Premier League (10:12pm, February 13, 2020): “If I am one of the top teams in England right now, I would go and take Odsonne Edouard from Celtic.”

Boyd added: “For me, Odsonne Edouard is a top, top player, and I think he could be someone who could come down here and actually make a difference to someone like a Chelsea, like a Manchester United.”

Stats

As stated on Celtic’s official website, Edouard has scored 58 goals in 119 appearances in all competitions for the Hoops so far in his career.

So far this season, the 22-year-old striker has made 21 starts and two substitute appearances in the Scottish Premiership for the Bhoys, scoring 20 goals in the process, according to WhoScored.